Coronavirus impact: MPs to take cuts in constituency and office allowance

Members of Parliament (MPs) will have to take 30 per cent cut in some of the allowances such as those related to constituency and office work. Instead of Rs 70,000 a month constituency allowance they will get Rs 49,000 from April 1 this year, according to notifications issued by the Lok Sabha and secretariats.



Similarly, their office expense allowance has been cut to Rs 14,000 a month, from Rs 20,000, according to a notification issued by the secretariat.



The government also promulgated an Ordinance to cut the salary of MPs by 30 per cent. The Salary, Allowances And Pension of Members of Parliament (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020, will come into force immediately.



The ordinance was cleared by the on Monday.



I welcome Gazette notifications issued from Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha Secretariats regarding 30% reduction in constituency allowance & stationary allowance for MPs & 30% reduction in constituency allowance for Ministers: Pralhad Joshi, Parliamentary Affairs Minister

A Bill to replace the ordinance will be brought in the next session of Parliament.



The ordinance states that the pandemic has shown the importance of expeditious relief and assistance and therefore, it is necessary to take “certain emergency measures to prevent and contain the spread of this pandemic”.



“... In order to manage and control such situation, it has become necessary to raise resources by reduction of salaries and allowances of Members of Parliament...,” the ordinance says.

