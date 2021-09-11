Coronavirus LIVE: BioNTech to seek approval for vaccine for 5-11 year olds

BioNTech is set to request approval across the globe to use its (Covid-19) vaccine in children as young as five over the next few weeks and preparations for a launch are on track, the biotech firm's two top executives told Der Spiegel.

BioNTech has said it expected to file its regulatory dossier on the five to 11 year olds in September.

US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) said on Friday clinical trials testing Covid-19 vaccines for children are expected to include a monitoring period of at least two months after half the participants get the shots to ensure safety.

Meanwhile, the Pan-European Commission on Health and Sustainable Development convened by the (WHO) called for global governance and recommended the establishment of a Global Health Board "under the auspices of the G20".

According to WHO, Covid-19 demonstrated how some governance structures failed to protect societies from the worst impacts of the pandemic, with some countries resorting to responses informed by politics rather than science, the Xinhua news agency reported.