Coronavirus LIVE: Cases dip with 49,281 infections, 568 deaths in 24 hrs
Delhi reported a record 5,739 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday taking the total count of cases Covid-19 cases to 3,75,753
Topics
Coronavirus Tests | Coronavirus Vaccine | Coronavirus
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Delhi had reported 5,673 new cases on Wednesday.
Coronavirus LIVE UPDATES: Coronavirus cases in India jumped to 8,088,046 with the addition of 49,281 new infections on Friday as the death toll peaked to 121,131, according to Worldometer.
Delhi reported a record 5,739 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday taking the total count of cases Covid-19 cases to 3,75,753. Officials said this is the highest number of cases reported in the metropolis in a single day. The city had reported 5,673 new cases on Wednesday.
Globally, the United States continues to lead the table as the country witnesses the third wave of the deadly virus with figures in upwards of 91,330. The global caseload stands at 45,312,762, while the death toll is at 1,185,733.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh