Coronavirus LIVE: Cases surge in India with over 69,0000 new infections

Coronavirus update: DCGI expert panel has directed the pharma giant Dr Reddy's Laboratories (DRL) to submit a revised protocol for performing phase 2,3 clinical trials of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine

Coronavirus
A man reacts as a medical worker collects a nasal sample for a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) for the Covid-19 coronavirus, in Srinagar on Tuesday.

Coronavirus update: The coronavirus cases in India jumped to 7,722,746 with over 69,000 new infections reported across the country on Wednesday. With 991 fatalities in 24 hours, India's death toll stands at 104,591. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan reaffirmed that the COVID-19 situation in the state was better than the national average.

Coronavirus vaccine update: The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) expert panel has directed the pharma giant Dr Reddy's Laboratories (DRL) to submit a revised protocol for performing phase 2,3 clinical trials of the Russian Covid-19 vaccine (Sputnik V) in India. Recently, Dr Reddy's lab had submitted an application to the top drug regulator seeking their approval to conduct clinical trials for the Russian COVID-19 vaccine in India.

World coronavirus update: US President Donald Trump instructed his officials to stop negotiating with the House Democrats on another coronavirus stimulus package, alleging that Speaker Nancy Pelosi was not holding talks in good faith. "I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major stimulus bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and small business," Trump said in a series of tweets. US is one of the worst hit with cases reaching 7,722,746.

First Published: Wed, October 07 2020. 08:01 IST

