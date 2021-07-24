- Coronavirus LIVE: Govt discussing indemnity with foreign vaccine makers
- Modi assures Centre's full assistance to Goa amid floods due to heavy rains
- Coffee With BS: Anjolie Ela Menon makes a case for gender equality in art
- 'It's malafide': Karnataka HC quashes UP police notice to Twitter MD
- Use mobile for official work only if necessary, Maha govt tells employees
- Tata-Boeing JV delivers 100th Apache fuselage in just three years
- HC relieves Twitter: BJP says UP Police proactive; Congress slams Yogi govt
- No record of farmers' deaths during protests at Delhi borders: Tomar
- Delhi Cabinet nod for ex gratia of Rs 1 cr to families of six personnel
- 'Worried', says Editors guild on IT raids on media houses
Coronavirus LIVE: Govt discussing indemnity with foreign vaccine makers
The health ministry said in Parliament on Friday said that there was no fixed timeline for completion of the ongoing vaccination drive in the country
Topics
Coronavirus | Coronavirus Vaccine | Pfizer
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
A man receives a dose of a coronavirus disease vaccine, at a vaccination center in Karachi, Pakistan. (Photo: Reuters)
A team of central government officials is in continuous dialogue with foreign Covid vaccine manufactures like Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson to discuss and address various issues, including indemnity, the Lok Sabha was informed on Friday.
"This team is in continuous dialogue with Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson to discuss and address various issues including the issue of indemnity," , the minister of state for health said.
Meanwhile, the health ministry said in Parliament on Friday said that there was no fixed timeline for completion of the ongoing vaccination drive in the country. “However, it is expected that all beneficiaries aged 18 years and above will be vaccinated by December 2021,” Bharati Pravin Pawar, minister of state in the health ministry, told the Lok Sabha.
Responding to a query by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Mala Roy of the Trinamool Congress, Pawar said there had been no delay in entering into purchase agreements with domestic vaccine manufacturers. “Advance payments have also been made to manufacturers for the supply orders placed with them,” he said.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More