Coronavirus LIVE: India cases at 10,264,426; global tally past 84.3 million

Coronavirus update: With 17,080 fresh Covid-19 cases, India's caseload now stands at 10,303,409. The country's death toll has mounted to 148,719. With 1,935,636 cases, Maharashtra has the highest number of coronavirus cases, followed by Karnataka 918,544, Andhra Pradesh 882,612, Tamil Nadu 818,935, and Kerala 765,924. The daily recoveries have outnumbered the daily new cases since the last 33 days successively. The recovery rate has reached nearly 96 per cent.
After successfully concluding the Coronavirus vaccination dry run in four states, a similar mega-drill will be conducted in all states and union territories today. The activity is proposed to be conducted in all state capitals in at least three session sites
World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 84,354,341. While 59,622,576 have recovered, 1,834,467 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 20,616,428 cases, and 356,428 have died from the disease there. It is followed by India, which has 10,303,409 cases, Brazil (7,700,578), Russia (3,186,336), France (2,639,773).
