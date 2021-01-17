JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Coronavirus LIVE: India Covid cases reach 10,558,710; death toll 152,311

Coronavirus live updates: Globally, more than 94 million people have been infected, of which, 10,558,710 are in India

Topics
Coronavirus | Coronavirus Vaccine | Community Transmission

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

coronavirus
India has rolled out two coronavirus vaccines — Covishield and Covaxin
Coronavirus LIVE updates: The first Covid-19 vaccine shots in India were given on Saturday to more than 190,000 frontline healthcare and sanitary workers as Prime Minister Narendra Modi rolled out the world's largest inoculation drive against the pandemic that has caused 152,311 deaths and upended millions of lives in the country. A total of 16,755 personnel were involved in organising the vaccination sessions at 3,351 sites.

India has rolled out two coronavirus vaccines — Covishield and Covaxin. Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the citizens not to pay heed to rumours about the vaccine since experts have given emergency approval following scientific rigour. He said India had a great track record in vaccine production and that 60 per cent of children of the world get vaccines made in India. 

India recorded 13,560 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking its total to 10,558,710. The country's current Covid-19 death toll stands at 152,311. The country continues to be second-most-affected globally, and ranks 13th among worst-wit nations by active cases, according to data from Worldometer.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (1,981,623), Karnataka (929,960), Andhra Pradesh (885,616), Kerala (831,259), and Tamil Nadu (828,952).

World coronavirus update: Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe, with more than 94 million infected by the deadly contagion. While 67,758,836 have recovered, 2,029,648 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 24,099,511 cases, followed by India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom. However, it terms of the total number of active cases, US tops the charts, followed by France, UK, Brazil and Belgium.

Stay tuned for the latest coronavirus-related news.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh