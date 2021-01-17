Coronavirus LIVE: India Covid cases reach 10,558,710; death toll 152,311
Coronavirus live updates: Globally, more than 94 million people have been infected, of which, 10,558,710 are in India
India has rolled out two coronavirus vaccines — Covishield and Covaxin
India has rolled out two coronavirus vaccines — Covishield and Covaxin. Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the citizens not to pay heed to rumours about the vaccine since experts have given emergency approval following scientific rigour. He said India had a great track record in vaccine production and that 60 per cent of children of the world get vaccines made in India.
India recorded 13,560 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking its total to 10,558,710. The country's current Covid-19 death toll stands at 152,311. The country continues to be second-most-affected globally, and ranks 13th among worst-wit nations by active cases, according to data from Worldometer.
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (1,981,623), Karnataka (929,960), Andhra Pradesh (885,616), Kerala (831,259), and Tamil Nadu (828,952).
World coronavirus update: Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe, with more than 94 million infected by the deadly contagion. While 67,758,836 have recovered, 2,029,648 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 24,099,511 cases, followed by India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom. However, it terms of the total number of active cases, US tops the charts, followed by France, UK, Brazil and Belgium.
