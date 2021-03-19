Coronavirus LIVE: India records nearly 40,000 cases in 24 hrs, Pune 4,965

live updates: India reported 39,643 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday pushing the overall tally to 11,513,945, according to Worldometer. The death toll from the deadly infection jumped to 159,249. Maharashtra reported as many as 23,179 new cases of The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (2,370,507), Kerala (1,094,294), Karnataka (962,339), Andhra Pradesh (892,269), and Tamil Nadu (861,429).

Maharashtra has recorded 25,833 new cases, the hightest one-day spike since last March when the first coronavirus infection was detected.

It took the caseload to 2,396,340, said a health official.

World coronavirus update: Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe with 122,351,841 infected by the deadly contagion. While 98,642,078 have recovered, 2,702,256 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 30,357,272, followed by Brazil, India, Russia and the United Kingdom. However, it terms of the total number of active cases, US tops the charts, followed by France, Brazil, Belgium and UK.