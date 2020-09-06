Coronavirus LIVE: India records over 90K cases in 24 hrs, tally over 4.1 mn
Coronavirus latest news: Around 50,000 people in a number of countries are participating in phase 3 clinical trials of a coronavirus vaccine developed by the China National Biotec Group
A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a nasal sample from a girl at a local health center to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), amid the spread of the disease, at the Darya ganj area in New Delhi on Monda
Corona update: With a record jump of 90,600 cases in the last 24 hours, the caseload from coronavirus reached 4,110,839 on Sunday. The death toll from the infection climbed to 70,679. India is now the country with the highest number of daily cases ahead of both US and Brazil.
Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state by the deadly pandemic with over 19,000 new cases. Meanwhile, Russia is in close dialogue with the Indian government and the leading drug manufacturers of India regarding the localisation of production of the Sputnik V vaccine in India.
World coronavirus update: The global tally from the viral infection is at 27,043,430 with the United States being worst-hot. The global death toll from the pandemic is at 882,988.
