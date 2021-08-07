- Petrol, diesel prices unchanged for three weeks: Check details here
Coronavirus LIVE: J&J seeks approval for single shot vaccine in India
It is not clear whether, like Pfizer and Moderna, it is seeking indemnity against legal action that may arise from any side-effects
Johnson & Johnson (J&J) has sought approval for its single shot Coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccine from the Indian regulator this week. It is not clear whether, like Pfizer and Moderna, it is seeking indemnity against legal action that may arise from any side-effects.
The company did not comment on the matter but a government official indicated that, unlike Pfizer and Moderna, J&J had an Indian partner which would make the indemnity issue less complicated.
This will be the fourth foreign vaccine to enter India after Russia’s Sputnik V, Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.
