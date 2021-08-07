JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Coronavirus LIVE: J&J seeks approval for single shot vaccine in India

It is not clear whether, like Pfizer and Moderna, it is seeking indemnity against legal action that may arise from any side-effects

Topics
Coronavirus | Coronavirus Vaccine | Coronavirus Tests

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Johnson & Johnson (J&J) has sought approval for its single shot Coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccine from the Indian regulator this week. It is not clear whether, like Pfizer and Moderna, it is seeking indemnity against legal action that may arise from any side-effects.

The company did not comment on the matter but a government official indicated that, unlike Pfizer and Moderna, J&J had an Indian partner which would make the indemnity issue less complicated.

This will be the fourth foreign vaccine to enter India after Russia’s Sputnik V, Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh