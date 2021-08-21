Coronavirus LIVE: Johnson & Johnson seeks nod for vax trial on adolescents
The company said on Friday that it had submitted an application to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) on August 17 in this regard
“Johnson & Johnson is committed to facilitating global equitable access to its Covid-19 vaccine and recognise the unmet needs of children,” the company spokesperson said
The US-based pharma major, Johnson & Johnson (J&J), has sought permission from the Indian drug regulator to conduct trials of its Coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccine on adolescents aged 12 to 17 years.
Meanwhile, the world’s first DNA-plasmid vaccine, the three-dose one for Covid-19 developed by Cadila Healthcare (Zydus Cadila), has received emergency-use authorisation from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for use in adolescents 12 years old and above.
This is a three-dose vaccine whose second and the third doses are 28 and 56 days, respectively, after the first.
