Coronavirus LIVE: India records 97,859 cases in a day; tally past 5.1 mn
India's total number of corona cases has surged to 5,115,893
Coronavirus update: Showing no signs of a relief, India has recorded 97,859 Covid-19 cases in just 24 hours, taking its tally past the 5.1-million mark. With this, India is rapidly nearing the US tally of 6.8 million. The death toll has risen by 1,139 to 83,230. In the past seven days alone, India has recorded 652,355 coronavirus cases. The worst-hit states are Maharashtra (1,121,221) Andhra Pradesh (592,760), Tamil Nadu (519,860), Karnataka (485,000), and UP (330,000). Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, meanwhile, is reported to have tested positive for coronavirus.
Delhi recorded its highest ever spike of 4,473 Covid cases, pushing the caseload to over 230,000. Maharashtra and West Bengal recorded 23,365 and 4,123 news, cases respectively. West Bengal's tally has jumped to 212,383. Uttarakhand recorded 21,401 new cases in the past one month. Significantly, this is 64 per cent of the total cases reported so far in the hill state.
Coronavirus vaccine update: Russia's RDIF on Wednesday said said it would sell 100 million does of Sputnik V to Dr Reddy's Laboratories for distribution in India.
World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases now stands at 30,024,106. While 21,776,977 have recovered, 944,643 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 6,826,800 cases. It is followed by India, which has 5,115,893 cases, Brazil (4,421,686) and Russia (1,079,519 ).
