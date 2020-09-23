Coronavirus LIVE: India cases rise to 5,640,441; PM to hold meet with CMs

-
-
Coronavirus update: With 80,391 new cases, India's coronavirus caseload has soared to 5,640,496. Death toll has surpassed the 90,000-mark. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a high-level virtual meeting with chief ministers and health ministers of seven most-affected states today to review the coronavirus situation. The states with highest Covid-19 case-load are Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Punjab.
Coronavirus vaccine update: Codagenix Inc said Serum Institute of India has started manufacturing the US biotech firm's potential Covid-19 vaccine and it expects to begin early-stage human trial of the vaccine by the end of 2020 in the UK.
World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 31,764,198. While 23,371,496 have recovered, 974,559 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, 7,097,598 cases. It is followed by India, which has 5,640,496 cases, Brazil (4,595,335) and Russia (1,115,810).
Stay tuned for coronavirus LIVE updates
