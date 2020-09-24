- Latest news LIVE: Fire at ONGC plant in Gujarat's Surat, details awaited
- Coronavirus LIVE: India cases past 5.7 mn; global tally at 32,083,275
- Newbies bid for small oil fields only to get bogged down in red-tape
- No woman from family on the board for 119 years and counting: Arunachalam
- India's Covid diplomacy: US to Russia, Delhi part of every vaccine alliance
- Covid-19 crisis: Now, FinMin is not so sure about a V-shaped recovery
- PE firms, sovereign funds want discount, exit route for Mistry stake
Coronavirus LIVE: India cases past 5.7 mn; global tally at 32,083,275
Coronavirus update: Maharashtra has 1,263,799 coronavirus cases, Andhra Pradesh 646,530, Tamil Nadu 547,337, Karnataka 540,847, and UP 369,686. Stay tuned for coronavirus India LIVE update
Topics
Coronavirus | World Health Organization | Lockdown
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
The vaccine has been developed by Siberia’s Vector Institute, which completed early-stage human trials of the vaccine last week.
Coronavirus update: India on Wednesday recorded 89,688 coronavirus cases, taking its total caseload to 5,730,184. India has added over 1,000 deaths every day for 24 days. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level virtual meeting with chief ministers and health ministers of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Punjab. During the meeting he announced that states can spend 50 per cent of the state disaster relief fund (SDRF) amount on efforts to check the spread of Covid-19. Modi asked states to reassess if lockdowns of one or two days are effective in containing Covid-19 and told them to press on with full strength in opening economic activities while fighting the virus. Meanwhile, Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia has been admitted to Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Hospital in Delhi after he complained of fever and low oxygen levels
Coronavirus vaccine update: Johnson & Johnson has kicked off a final 60,000-person trial of a single-shot coronavirus vaccine that potentially would simplify distribution of millions of doses compared with leading rivals using two doses.
World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 32,083,275. While 23,667,019 have recovered, 981,219 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, 7,139,036 cases. It is followed by India, which has 5,730,184 cases, Brazil (4,627,780) and Russia (1,122,241 ).
Stay tuned for coronavirus LIVE updates
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More