Coronavirus LIVE: India cases past 5.8 mn; global tally at 32,395,107
Coronavirus update: Maharashtra has 1,282,963 coronavirus cases, Andhra Pradesh 654,385, Tamil Nadu 563,591, Karnataka 548,557, and UP 384,277. Stay tuned for coronavirus India LIVE update
A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment(PPE) collects a nasal sample from a policeman, during a check-up campaign for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) set up inside a police station, in Mumbai.
Coronavirus update: India on Thursday recorded 85,919 coronavirus cases, taking its total caseload way past the 5.8-million mark. India has added over 1,000 deaths on each of the past 25 days. Meanwhile, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, earlier hospitalised due to the coronavirus infection, was also diagnosed with dengue. Sisodia was moved to the private Max Hospital in Saket from the Delhi government-run LNJP Hospital in the evening, considering his "falling" blood platelet count and low oxygen level.
Coronavirus vaccine update: Russia will soon register a second vaccine against coronavirus, informed President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday. "By the way, the second vaccine against coronavirus will be registered soon," as reported by Sputnik quoting Putin while speaking to the Russian Upper House lawmakers.
World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 32,395,107. While 23,904,814 have recovered, 987,065 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 7,185,130 cases. It is followed by India, which has 5,816,103 cases, Brazil 4,659,909 ) and Russia (1,128,836).
