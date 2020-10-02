Coronavirus LIVE update: India cases at 6,391,960; death toll nears 100,000
Coronavirus update: Maharashtra has 1,400,922 coronavirus cases, Andhra Pradesh 700,000, Tamil Nadu 597,602, Karnataka 601,767, and UP 400,000. Stay tuned for coronavirus India LIVE update
Coronavirus update: India on Thursday registered 81,693 new Covid-19 cases, taking the tally near the 6.4-million mark. With 1,096 fatalities in 24 hours, the country's death toll reached 99,804. One of the biggest epidemiological surveys conducted in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh has found that 8 per cent of individuals with Covid-19 infection accounted for 60 per cent of new infections and 70 per cent of those who caught the virus did not infect any of their contacts. The study suggests that the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic in India, the second most affected country, may have been triggered by super-spreaders.
Coronavirus vaccine update: An experimental vaccine against the SARS-CoV-2 that causes Covid-19 may be ready for review as the novel coronavirus pandemic persists worldwide.
World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 34,464,117. While 25,647,737 have recovered, 1,027,040 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 7,494,284 cases. It is followed by India, which has 6,391,960 cases, Brazil (4,849,229) and Russia (1,185,231).
