Coronavirus LIVE: India sees major drop in new cases; tally at 7,173,565
Coronavirus update: Maharashtra has 1,535,315 coronavirus cases, Andhra Pradesh 758,951, Karnataka 717,915, Tamil Nadu 661,264 and UP 436,979. Stay tuned for coronavirus India LIVE update
A lab technician removes a vaccine bank from a cryostorage during production of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Gamaleya National Research Center in Moscow, on Aug. 6. ( Photo: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg)
Coronavirus update: India on Monday witnessed a major drop of 54,265 new Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 7,173,565 and the death toll reached 109,894. For the fifth day in a row, the number of active Covid-19 cases remained below 900,000.
Coronavirus vaccine update: Amid the surging novel coronavirus cases in his country, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said there were some hopeful signs that a vaccine would be secured for Covid-19, but he warned that they must be realistic because it could not be taken for granted.
World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 38,029,249. While 28,587,949 have recovered, 1,085,092 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 8,037,789 cases. It is followed by India, which has 7,172,559 cases, Brazil (5,103,408) and Russia (1,312,310).
