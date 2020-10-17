Coronavirus LIVE update: India cases at 7,430,635; death toll at 113,032
Coronavirus update: Maharashtra has 1,576,062 coronavirus cases, Andhra Pradesh 775,470, Karnataka 751,390, Tamil Nadu 679,191 and UP 444,711. Stay tuned for coronavirus India LIVE update
A heath worker prepares the injection site on a patient's arm for administration of the Sputnik V vaccine during a trial in Moscow, on Sept. 23. (Photo: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg)
Coronavirus update: India on Friday registered a spike of 65,126 cases, taking the total count of coronavirus cases to 7,430,635, and the country's death toll reached 113,032. The next two-and-a-half months were going to be crucial in the fight against coronavirus because of the winter season and festivals, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Friday.
Coronavirus vaccine update: An expert panel at the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) on Friday recommended granting permission to Dr Reddy's Laboratories for conducting phase 2 clinical trials of the Russian Covid-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, in India, sources said.
World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 39,565,948. While 29,648,915 have recovered, 1,108,617 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 8,288,278 cases. It is followed by India, which has 7,430,635 cases, Brazil (5,201,570) and Russia (1,369,313).
