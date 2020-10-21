Coronavirus LIVE updates: India cases at 7,649,158; global tally past 41 mn
Coronavirus update: Maharashtra has 1,609,516 coronavirus cases, Andhra Pradesh 783,132, Karnataka 776,901, Tamil Nadu 694,030 and UP 444,711. Stay tuned for coronavirus India LIVE updates
Coronavirus update: A day after witnessing a significant drop in new Covid-19 cases, India on Tuesday recorded 54,422 cases, taking the tally to 7,649,158. Death toll rose to 115,888. In a development with huge ramifications concerning the treatment protocol for coronavirus infection, India has decided to remove convalescent plasma as an investigational therapy from its treatment protocol guidelines.
Coronavirus vaccine update: China's Sinovac coronavirus vaccine appears to be safe in its late-stage trial being conducted in Brazil.
World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 41,022,496. While 30,619,016 have recovered, 1,128,899 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 8,519,673 cases. It is followed by India, which has 7,649,158 cases, Brazil (5,274,817) and Russia (1,431,635).
