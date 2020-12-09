Coronavirus LIVE: India cases at 9,735,975; global tally past 68.5-mn mark
Coronavirus live update: At 1,859,367, Maharashtra has the highest number of coronavirus cases, followed by Karnataka 895,284, Andhra Pradesh 872,839, Tamil Nadu 792,788, and Kerala 644,696
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Coronavirus live updates: On Tuesday, India reported 32,067 fresh Covid-19 cases. Its case tally now stands at 9,735,975. The country's death toll has mounted to 141,398. With 1,859,367 cases, Maharashtra has the highest number of coronavirus cases, followed by Karnataka 895,284, Andhra Pradesh 872,839, Tamil Nadu 792,788, and Kerala 644,696. Delhi reported 3,188 new Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 597,112.
An expert committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) will meet today to review the applications of Pfizer, Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech for emergency-use authorisation for their Covid-19 vaccine candidates.
World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 68,542,133. While 47,445,504 have recovered, 1,562,025 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 15,585,092 cases, and 293,358 have died from the disease there. It is followed by India, which has 9,735,975 cases, Brazil (6,675,915), Russia (2,515,009), France (2,309,621).
