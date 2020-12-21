Coronavirus LIVE: India cases at 10,056,248; global tally past 77 million
Coronavirus live updates: At 1,896,518, Maharashtra has the highest number of coronavirus cases, followed by Karnataka 909,469, Andhra Pradesh 878,723, Tamil Nadu 806,000, and Kerala 705,869
Coronavirus update: With 24,589 fresh Covid-19 cases, India's caseload now stands at 10,056,248. The country's death toll has mounted to 145,843. With 1,896,518 cases, Maharashtra has the highest number of coronavirus cases, followed by Karnataka 909,469, Andhra Pradesh 878,723, Tamil Nadu 806,000, and Kerala 705,869.
World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 77,152,017. While 54,051,393 have recovered, 1,699,114 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 18,260,997 cases, and 324,849 have died from the disease there. It is followed by India, which has 10,056,248 cases, Brazil (7,238,600), Russia (2,848,377), France (2,473,354).
UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock has warned a new mutant strain of the coronavirus is “out of control” and suggested parts of England be stuck in the new highest tier of restrictions until a vaccine is rolled out.
