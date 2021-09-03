- Reliance's cheap JioPhone can unleash a credit revolution across the globe
Coronavirus LIVE: India logs 45482 new cases; Delta plus variant cases rise
India's active Covid-19 cases increase to 400,000. Delhi reported 39 Covid-19 cases and no fatality.
Coronavirus updates: India recorded a spike of 45,482 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The country also witnessed 357 deaths, taking the death toll to 439,916. So far, India has recorded 32,902,345 corona cases in total. Delhi reported 39 Covid-19 cases and no fatality. Kerala recorded 32,097 new Covid-19 cases and Maharashtra 4,342 cases. Amid reports of new mutations in SARS-CoV2 and rising number of variants globally, the government has made RT-PCR test compulsory for passengers arriving from seven more countries, including South Africa, Bangladesh and China.
In India, while Delta continues to be the dominant variant, cases infected with Delta plus variant have increased to 300, officials said.
World coronavirus update: Covid-19 is continuing to spread around the world, with 219,915,469 confirmed cases and 4,555,686 deaths across nearly 200 countries recorded since China reported its first cases in December 2019. The US remains the worst-hit country with 40,510,576 cases, followed by India, Brazil, Russia and France.
