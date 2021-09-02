Covid-19 updates: GST collection shows recovery; WHO opposes booster shots
Coronavirus updates: Hyderbad's Biological E gets approval to test its Covid-19 vaccine on children; survey says employees are willing to return to office.
Healthcare workers give Covid-19 vaccine shots to visitors at the Shahaji Raje Sport Complex in Mumbai on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Coronavirus updates: India’s Goods and Services Tax collection crossed Rs 1.12 trillion in August, a 29.6 per cent year-on-year jump and the highest ever for the month since its launch five years ago, signalling recovery in business activities after the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.
India’s drugs regulator has permitted Biological E Limited to conduct phase 2/3 clinical trials of its 'Made in India' Covid-19 vaccine on children aged 5 and 18.
A private survey shows nearly 75 per cent of corporate employees in India are willing to opt for a hybrid model, which includes work from home and office visits.
World coronavirus updates: Moderna Inc. and its distributor Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. ruled out a link between its Covid-19 vaccine and the deaths of two recently vaccinated men in Japan, saying a formal investigation is still needed to confirm the analysis, Bloomberg reported.
The head of the World Health Organisation says he opposes “widespread use of boosters” for healthy people for now, underscoring the need to get doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to poorer countries. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus He says the U.N. health agency last week witnessed the first decline in new global cases in more than two months.
Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said the government won’t impose another lockdown as the country prepares for general elections next month.
