Coronavirus LIVE update: India cases top 7.8 mn; global tally at 42,463,052

Coronavirus update: With 54,028 new Covid-19 infections, India's total cases have surged to 7,813,668. Death toll has mounted to 117,992, according to the latest update by Worldometer. The total number of active cases currently stand at 695,509.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Friday said that the world was now at a critical juncture in the Covid-19 pandemic and some countries were on a dangerous path, facing the prospect of health services collapsing under the strain. On a similar note in India, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said the risk of a second wave of coronavirus could put sand in the wheels of the nascent recovery, while his deputy M D Patra was of the opinion that it might take years to regain the output lost on account of the pandemic.
Coronavirus vaccine update: The coronavirus vaccine, once available, will be distributed under a special Covid-19 immunisation programme with the Centre procuring the doses directly and making it available to priority groups, according to media reports.
World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 42,463,052. While 31,417,538 have recovered, 1,148,698 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 8,746,953 cases. It is followed by India, which has 7,813,668 cases, Brazil (5,355,650) and Russia (1,480,646).
