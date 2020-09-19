Coronavirus LIVE updates: India records 92,789 in 24 hrs; tally past 5.3 mn
Coronavirus latest update: Total Covid-19 cases in India stand at 5,305,387. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have over 500,000 cases each. Stay tuned for coronavirus LIVE updates
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Coronavirus update: India on Friday recorded 90,000+ cases for the third day consecutively. Caseload in the country has reached 5,305,387. Death toll has surged past the 85,000-mark to 85,621. In the past seven days alone, India has recorded 647,394 coronavirus cases. The worst-hit states are Maharashtra (1,167,496) Andhra Pradesh (608,000), Tamil Nadu (525,000), Karnataka (500,000), and UP (336,000). Delhi recorded 4,127 fresh coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 238,000. Maharashtra recorded 21,656 news cases.
Coronavirus vaccine update: Three of the nearly 30 coronavirus vaccine candidates in India are in advanced stages of clinical trials, while four are in pre-clinical development stage, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Friday in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha.
World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 30,587,896. While 22,245,148 have recovered, 953,828 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, 6,897,735 cases. It is followed by India, which has 5,305,387 cases, Brazil (4,466,828) and Russia (1,091,186).
