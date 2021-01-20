Coronavirus LIVE: 198,596 active cases in India; vaccination target missed

live updates: India recorded 13,700 fresh cases of the disease (Covid-19). The total number of active cases in the country has fallen below 200,000, while the caseload tally stands at 10,596,442. Globally, 96.6 million people have been infected by the virus. The country continues to be second-most-affected globally, and ranks 13th among worst-hit nations by active cases, according to data from Worldometer.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (1,990,759), Karnataka (931,997), Andhra Pradesh (885,985), Kerala (847,848), and Tamil Nadu (830,772).

Till now 454,049 people have been vaccinated in India, the reported on Tuesday. The country reported 580 severe events and 2 persons have reportedly died due to cardiopulmonary disease after getting their shots.

Hospitals and health centres across several cities and towns in many states and UTs could not achieve their Covid-19 vaccination targets on Tuesday thanks to continuing hesitancy among health workers in taking the shot.

World update: Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe, with 96.6 million infected by the deadly contagion. While 69,269,968 have recovered, 2,065,624 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 24,806,964, followed by India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom. However, it terms of the total number of active cases, US tops the charts, followed by France, UK, Brazil and Belgium.

