- Jhunjhunwala's Akasa Airlines in talks with Boeing for up to 100 Max jets
- 'Chawl' revamp to slash Central Mumbai realty prices by up to 25%
- Indian promoters likely to give personal guarantee on foreign assets
- Recovery tracker: Power generation up to 3-week high, mobility spikes
- Little-known solar firm gains traction, unseats NTPC in Madhya Pradesh
- Investors should use correction to build exposure to gold: Analysts
- Maruti Suzuki sales at lowest in 6 years amid Covid-induced slowdown
- Testing time for consumer electronics makers ahead of festive season
- Cracking the whip: TDS defaults by state PSUs, banks come under I-T lens
Coronavirus live updates: Canada extends curbs on direct flights from India
Coronavirus live updates: India allows foreigners to use its vaccine registration website; Singapore inoculates 70% of its population.
Coronavirus | World Health Organization | Health Ministry
A health worker at a railway station in Bengaluru tests a passenger for Covid-19 on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. (PTI Photo/ Shailendra Bhojak)
Coronavirus updates: India said foreigners residing in the country could register themselves on a state-run portal to take vaccines for Covid-19.
Maruti Suzuki’s production declined for the third consecutive year in financial year 2020-21 to an 11-year low due to the economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Its sales volume contracted for the second year to the lowest since FY15.
India had administered 510 million Covid-19 vaccine doses until Monday, the union health ministry said.
World coronavirus updates: Canada is extending its restrictions on direct commercial and private passenger flights from India to September 21 because of Covid-19. The government will also extend testing requirements for passengers arriving from India via an indirect flight, Bloomberg reported.
Indonesia will gradually ease restrictions in several cities, including the capital Jakarta, as it sets out a roadmap for life with the coronavirus for the next few years.
Singapore said 70 per cent of its population has been fully vaccinated, and 79 per cent have received at least one dose, giving the city-state one of the best vaccination rates in the world.
