Coronavirus LIVE: India records 195,815 new cases; death toll at 307,249

Coronavirus live updates: India reported 195,815 fresh Covid-19 infections today, taking the caseload tally to 26,947,496. Death toll surged to 307,249. Stay tuned for corona-related news
Photo: Shutterstock
Coronavirus live updates: India recorded less than 200,000 fresh Covid-19 cases on Tuesday for the first time in 40 days. With 195,815 new cases, India's caseload tally surged to 26,947,496. 3,498 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours. The death toll now stands at 307,249. Vaccinations showed a downward graph amid fears of a third wave in the next 6-8 months.
With 34,867 cases reported in the past 24 hours, Tamil Nadu is leading the state list. It is followed by Maharashtra with 22,122 new infections. Karnataka reported 25,311 cases, Kerala 17,821 and Andhra Pradesh 12,994 cases. The case count was 17,883 for West Bengal.
The six most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (5,579,897), Karnataka (2,424,904), Kerala (2,317,911), Tamil Nadu (1,806,861), Uttar Pradesh (1,670,020), and Andhra Pradesh (1,580,827).
World coronavirus update: Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe with 167,974,466 infected by the deadly contagion. While 149,382,138 have recovered, 3,486,863 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 33,920,442, followed by India, Brazil, France and Turkey. However, in the past seven days, India has added the highest number of fresh cases at 1,786,756, followed by the Brazil (456,098) and Argentina (232,199).
