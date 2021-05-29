- For a Covid-19 vaccine, journey from lab to jab can take up to 4 months
Coronavirus LIVE: India records 173,921 cases in a day; lowest in 46 days
Coronavirus live updates: India recorded 173,921 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest daily count in 46 days, as infections continued to decrease in the country. The daily death toll, however, remained over the 3,000-mark, with 3,563 deaths. India's total cases now stand at 27,719,431, while total fatalities are at 318,821, Worldometer showed this morning.
With 31,079 cases reported in the past 24 hours, Tamil Nadu is leading the state list. It is followed by Karnataka with 22,823 new infections. Kerala reported 22,318 cases. Maharashtra 20,740 cases, and Andhra Pradesh 14,429 cases. The case count was 12,193 for West Bengal.
The six most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (5,692,920), Karnataka (2,546,821), Kerala (2,470,872), Tamil Nadu (2,009,700), Uttar Pradesh (1,686,267), and Andhra Pradesh (1,657,986).
World coronavirus update: Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe with 170,113,245 infected by the deadly contagion. While 152,094,863 have recovered, 3,536,896 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 34,022,118, followed by India, Brazil, France and Turkey. However, in the past seven days, India has added the highest number of fresh cases at 1,517,031, followed by the Brazil (443,604) and Argentina (216,171).
