- Coronavirus LIVE: India records 211,553 cases, 3,842 deaths in past 24 hrs
- India's economic activity slows down in April as states impose lockdowns
- India starts preparation to make Covid-19 care safe for children
- Sebi plans to shield small investors from presumably 'risky' IPOs
- Time has come for fiscal stimulus to support the economy: Uday Kotak
- Footwear, readymade garments likely to attract higher rates of GST
- Global satellite communication companies get govt's signal booster
- Keeping politics out of CBI will be Subodh Kumar Jaiswal's major challenge
Coronavirus LIVE: India records 211,553 cases, 3,842 deaths in past 24 hrs
Coronavirus live updates: India reported 211,553 fresh Covid-19 infections today, taking the caseload tally to 27,367,935. Death toll stands at 315,263. Stay tuned for corona-related news
Topics
Coronavirus | World Health Organization | Coronavirus Vaccine
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Coronavirus live updates: India has recorded 211,553 fresh coronavirus in the last 24 hours. Deaths from the disease rose by 3,842. The country's total cases now stand at 27,367,935, while total fatalities are at 315,263, Worldometer showed this morning.
With 33,764 cases reported in the past 24 hours, Tamil Nadu is leading the state list. It is followed by Kerala with 29,803 new infections. Maharashtra reported 24,136 cases. Karnataka 26,811 cases, and Andhra Pradesh 15,284 cases. The case count was 17,005 for West Bengal.
The six most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (5,626,155), Karnataka (2,472,973), Kerala (2,395,590), Tamil Nadu (1,911,496), Uttar Pradesh (1,677,508), and Andhra Pradesh (1,609,105).
World coronavirus update: Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe with 169,057,711 infected by the deadly contagion. While 150,807,409 have recovered, 3,511,555 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 33,969,295 , followed by India, Brazil, France and Turkey. However, in the past seven days, India has added the highest number of fresh cases at 1,845,781, followed by the Brazil (456,826) and Argentina (223,748).
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh