- Coronavirus LIVE: India records 267174 new cases; global tally nears 165 mn
- Jaypee Infratech insolvency: Suraksha emerges as the highest bidder
- Reaching consensus on Covid-19 vax patent waiver may take time: Experts
- Covid-19 crisis: Over no response, states relax global vaccine tender norms
- Apple defies Covid gravity, continues to gain ground in electronics market
- Explained: Why cryptocurrency jumps and falls on Elon Musk's tweets
- Life insurers get tough on risk assessment as second Covid-19 wave bites
- Greater insurance cover or low premium: Strike a balance, say experts
- Covid crisis: Flexible workspace options to soar as firms expand capacity
- CBI, ED turn to tech-driven investigations to nail offenders amid Covid-19
Coronavirus LIVE: India records 267174 new cases; global tally nears 165 mn
Coronavirus live updates: India reported record of 4,525 new deaths and 267,174 fresh Covid-19 infections today, taking the caseload tally to 25,495,144. Stay tuned for corona-related news
Topics
Coronavirus | World Health Organization | Coronavirus Vaccine
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
An ITBP Stress Counsellor interacts with a COVID-19 patient at Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre, Radha Soami Beas, Chhatarpur, New Delhi
Coronavirus live updates: India witnessed a marginal rise with 267,174 fresh coronavirus cases on Wednesday. However, the new infection count remained below the 300,000-mark for the third consecutive day. The total caseload stands at 25,495,144, Wordometer showed this morning. Meanwhile, even as Covid cases decline in the country, high fatality rate remains a worry. India reported a national record of 4,525 new deaths. The country has been reporting over 4,000 deaths per day due to complications linked to coronavirus infections for over a week now.
With 33,059 cases reported in the past 24 hours, Tamil Nadu is leading the state list. It is followed by Kerala and Karnataka as both reported over 30,000 cases on Tuesday. Maharashtra, which was leading the list for months reported the country’s fourth highest case count with 28,438 new infections. Andhra Pradesh reported 21,320 cases and was the fifth state to report over 20,000 cases. The case count was 19,428 for West Bengal and 10,321 for Odisha and no other state reported over 10,000 cases today.
The six most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (5,433,506), Karnataka (2,272,374), Kerala (2,200,706), Uttar Pradesh (1,637,663), Tamil Nadu (1,664,350), and Delhi (1,398,391).
World coronavirus update: Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe with 164,873,087 infected by the deadly contagion. While 145,009,350 have recovered, 3,417,706 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 33,773,544, followed by India, Brazil, France and Turkey. However, in the past seven days, India has added the highest number of fresh cases at 2,236,043, followed by the Brazil (447,076) and US (224,631).
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh