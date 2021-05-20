- Apple's software chief faults Mac security to keep grip on iPhone app store
- SII, Bharat Biotech to get bulk of Rs 15K-crore profit pool: Report
- Anand Mahindra, top Silicon Valley investors back space start-up Agnikul
- Govt's fiscal deficit likely to be around 9% in FY21, say experts
- SoftBank Energy India sale: Cautionary tale for foreign companies
- Mphasis on alpha returns: Why Blackstone finds Indian IT so attractive
- Second wave of Covid-19: Consider second loan recast, PSBs tell RBI
- Exporters' profit margins under pressure even as demand picks up
Coronavirus LIVE: India records 276,261 new cases; global tally at 165.5 mn
Coronavirus live updates: India reported 276,261 fresh Covid-19 infections today, taking the caseload tally to 25,771,405. Stay tuned for corona-related news
Topics
Coronavirus | World Health Organization | Coronavirus Vaccine
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus live updates: India witnessed a spike of 276,261 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday. However, the new infection count remained below the 300,000-mark for the fourth consecutive day. The total caseload stands at 25,771,405, Wordometer showed this morning. Meanwhile, India reported 3,880 new deaths, taking the death toll to 287,156.
With 34,875 cases reported in the past 24 hours, Tamil Nadu is leading the state list. It is followed by Karnataka with 34,281 new infections. Maharashtra reported 34,031 cases, Kerala 32,762 and Andhra Pradesh 23,160 cases. The case count was 19,006 for West Bengal
The six most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (5,467,537), Karnataka (2,306,655), Kerala (2,233,468), Tamil Nadu (1,699,225), Uttar Pradesh (1,644,851), and Delhi (1,406,719).
World coronavirus update: Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe with 165,537,819 infected by the deadly contagion. While 145,789,557 have recovered, 3,431,009 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 33,802,324, followed by India, Brazil, France and Turkey. However, in the past seven days, India has added the highest number of fresh cases at 2,154,718, followed by the Brazil (450,437) and US (217,208).
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh