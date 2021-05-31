Coronavirus LIVE: India records 173,921 cases in a day; total past 28 mn

live updates: India has been witnessing a steady decline in daily cases. The country recorded 153,485 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest daily count in 48 days or since April 13, 2021. The daily death toll, however, remained over the 3,000-mark, with 3,129 deaths. India's total cases now stand at 28,046,957, while total fatalities are at 329,127, Worldometer showed this morning. India continues to be the second worst-hit nation.

With 28,864 cases reported in the past 24 hours, Tamil Nadu is leading the state list. It is followed by Karnataka with 28,053 new infections. Kerala reported 19,894 cases. Maharashtra 18,600 cases, and Andhra Pradesh 13,400 cases. The case count was 11,284 for West Bengal.

The six most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (5,731,815), Karnataka (2,587,827), Kerala (2,514,279), Tamil Nadu (2,068,580), Uttar Pradesh (1,690,060), and Andhra Pradesh (1,685,142).

World update: cases rise unabated across the globe with 171,010,493 infected by the deadly contagion. While 153,282,581 have recovered, 3,556,328 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 34,022,118, followed by India, Brazil, France and Turkey. However, in the past seven days, India has added the highest number of fresh cases at 1,364,626, followed by the Brazil (424,161) and Argentina (217,580).