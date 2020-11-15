Coronavirus LIVE updates: India cases at 8,814,902; death toll 129,674
Coronavirus LIVE: updates: Maharashtra has 1,740,461 coronavirus cases, Karnataka 857,928, Andhra Pradesh 851,000, Tamil Nadu 752,521 and UP has 514,060
Coronavirus LIVE updates: India recorded 45,343 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 8,814,902. The country's current Covid-19 death toll stands at 129,674. Delhi recorded a spike of 7,340 Covid-19 cases on Saturday taking its infection tally to over 482,170, while 96 more fatalities pushed the national capital's death toll to 7,519.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said one of the prime reasons behind the fresh surge in coronavirus cases in Delhi is air pollution, which increases during winters. “The main reason behind the spike in Covid-19 cases in Delhi is pollution,” Kejriwal said at a press conference.
World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 53,719,412. While 37,488,609 have recovered, 1,308,453 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 11,225,518 cases, and 249,942 have died from the disease there. It is followed by India, which has 8,814,902 cases, Brazil (5,848,959), France (1,954,599), Russia (1,903,253).
