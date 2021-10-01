Coronavirus LIVE: India records 27,300 new cases; global tally at 234.5 mn

live updates: India recorded a spike of 27,300 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The country also witnessed 282 deaths, taking the death toll to 448,372. So far, India has recorded 33,765,488 corona cases in total. Delhi reported 47 Covid-19 cases and no fatality. recorded 15,914 new Covid-19 cases and Maharashtra 3,063 cases.





Nearly 890 million Covid-19 vaccine doses have so far been administered in the country, the Union said on Thursday.

More than 5.8 million vaccine doses were administered on Thursday till 7 pm.

World update: Covid-19 is continuing to spread around the world, with 234,525,066 confirmed cases and 4,796,408 deaths across nearly 200 countries recorded since China reported its first cases in December 2019. The US remains the worst-hit country with 44,314,403 cases, followed by India, Brazil, UK and Russia.