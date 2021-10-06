Coronavirus LIVE: India records 19,380 cases, 285 deaths in the last 24 hrs

updates: India recorded a spike of 19,380 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The country also witnessed 285 deaths, taking the death toll to 449,568. So far, India has recorded 33,870,385 corona cases in total. Delhi reported 27 Covid-19 cases and no fatality. Kerala recorded 9,735 new Covid-19 cases and Maharashtra 2,401 cases.

The World Health Organization’s (WHO's) Technical Advisory Group (TAG) is expected to convene next week to carry out a risk-benefit assessment and come to a final decision on whether to grant emergency-use listing (EUL) to Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin.

World update: Covid-19 is continuing to spread around the world, with 236,569,195 confirmed cases and 4,830,632 deaths across nearly 200 countries recorded since China reported its first cases in December 2019. The US remains the worst-hit country with 44,781,177 cases, followed by India, Brazil, UK and Russia.