- Business glitters for jewellers as gold prices fall 17%, economy recovers
- Covid-19 vaccine needs an injection of pace to keep up with syringe demand
- Minority-dominated areas score in Covid-19 vaccination in 17 of 27 states
- Investors prefer target maturity index funds to fixed maturity plans
- RBI-appointed Srei administrator assures job security to employees
- Fintech's 'buy now, pay later' credit for kiranas is changing livelihoods
- Lenders to make Rs 5,000-crore provisions for Srei bad loans, say bankers
Coronavirus LIVE: India records 22,617 cases, 315 deaths in the last 24 hrs
Coronavirus LIVE updates: Kerala recorded 12,616 cases, Maharashtra 2,876, Delhi 34, Karnataka 523, Tamil Nadu 1,449 cases in the last 24 hours. Stay tuned for corona updates
Topics
Coronavirus | World Health Organization | Coronavirus Vaccine
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Students undergo thermal screening after authorities allowed schools to conduct classes for students of 1st to 5th standard as part of easing of Covid-19 induced restrictions, in Gurugram. Photo: PTI
Coronavirus updates: India recorded a spike of 22,617 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The country also witnessed 315 deaths, taking the death toll to 449,883. So far, India has recorded 33,893,002 corona cases in total. Delhi reported 27 Covid-19 cases and no fatality. Kerala recorded 12,616 new Covid-19 cases and Maharashtra 2,876 cases.
Bharat Biotech said on Wednesday data on clinical trials for its Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, conducted on children aged 2 to 18 has been submitted to the country's drug regulator.
World coronavirus update: Covid-19 is continuing to spread around the world, with 237,047,685 confirmed cases and 4,839,376 deaths across nearly 200 countries recorded since China reported its first cases in December 2019. The US remains the worst-hit country with 44,913,970 cases, followed by India, Brazil, UK and Russia.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh