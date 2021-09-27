Coronavirus LIVE updates: Canada lifts ban on direct flights from India

-
Coronavirus updates: India recorded a spike of 27,000 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The country also witnessed 280 deaths, taking the death toll to 447,225. So far, India has recorded 33,678,243 corona cases in total. Delhi reported 29 Covid-19 cases and no fatality. Kerala recorded 15,951 new Covid-19 cases and Maharashtra 3,206 cases.
Canada will allow direct flights from India from Monday, lifting the ban on them after a gap of more than five months. Announcing the decision, Transport Canada on Saturday in a tweet said: "Beginning at 00:01 EDT on September 27, direct flights from India can land in Canada with additional public health measures in place."
World coronavirus update: Covid-19 is continuing to spread around the world, with 232,595,152 confirmed cases and 4,741,611 deaths across nearly 200 countries recorded since China reported its first cases in December 2019. The US remains the worst-hit country with 43,529,521 cases, followed by India, Brazil, UK and Russia.
