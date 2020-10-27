Coronavirus LIVE: India records 36838 in 24 hrs; global tally at 43,769,605
Coronavirus update: Maharashtra has 1,648,665 coronavirus cases, Andhra Pradesh 808,924, Karnataka 805,947, Tamil Nadu 711,703 and UP 472,075. Stay tuned for coronavirus India LIVE updates
Coronavirus update: India on Tuesday reported its lowest single-day spikes in total coronavirus infection tally in over three months. The daily jump of 36,838 in total count was the lowest since July 21 even as the tally soared to 7,945,888. Death toll has mounted to 119,535.
Coronavirus vaccine update: The Covid-19 vaccine being developed by the University of Oxford produced an immune response in both elderly and young people and adverse reactions were lower among the elderly, British drug maker AstraZeneca Plc said on Monday. A vaccine that works is seen as a game-changer in the battle against the novel coronavirus.
World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 43,769,605. While 32,162,688 have recovered, 1,164,228 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 8,961,851 cases. It is followed by India, which has 7,945,888 cases, Brazil (5,411,550) and Russia (1,531,224).
