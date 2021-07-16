- Centre likely to receive 30% more from infrastructure asset sale
Coronavirus LIVE: India sees 39,072 new cases, tally soars past 31 mn
Coronavirus LIVE updates: Pune reported 1,154 new infections, followed by Mumbai (545), Bengaluru (400), Chennai (148), Delhi (72). Stay tuned for corona-related news
Coronavirus LIVE updates: India has recorded a spike of 39,072 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total caseload to 31,025,875, according to Worldometer. The death count increased to 412,563 with 544 new fatalities, the data showed.
Kerala reported 13,773 new infections, Maharashtra 8,010, followed by Tamil Nadu (2,405), Karnataka (1,977), Andhra Pradesh (2,526), West Bengal (891) and Delhi (72).
From the northeastern states, Assam reported 1,992 new cases and Manipur 796.
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6,189,257), Kerala (3,117,083), Karnataka (2,878,564), Tamil Nadu (2,528,806), and Andhra Pradesh (1,932,105).
World coronavirus update: Covid-19 is continuing to spread around the world, with 189,693,153 confirmed cases and 4,082,510 deaths across nearly 200 countries recorded since China reported its first cases in December 2019. The US remains the worst-hit country with 34,883,325 cases, followed by India, Brazil, Russia and France.
