Covid-19 LIVE: Kanwar Yatra pilgrims can't travel to Haridwar district

Coronavirus live updates: Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya denies vaccine shortage in states as Delhi is said to be running low in its reserves.

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

A health worker collects swab sample of a passenger for COVID-19 test, at the CSMT station, in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)
Coronavirus live updates: Nearly half the vaccination centres in Delhi were closed on Wednesday and new inoculations against Covid-19 dropped nearly 50% compared to the previous day, as the city’s state government ran short of supplies again.

India’s health ministry says it’s "seriously worried" at private Covid vaccination centres being slow in vaccine procurement and administration. Mansukh Mandaviya, the new health minister, insists states that say they are short of vaccines are making "useless statements".

World coronavirus update: Hong Kong next month will allow vaccinated residents and workers to return from the U.K., Brazil, India and other countries it labeled as extremely high-risk areas. Japan’s health ministry is set to approve Moderna Inc.’s vaccine in children as young as 12

