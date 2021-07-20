- Coronavirus LIVE: Cases below 30,000 in India, 373 deaths in past 24 hrs
Coronavirus LIVE: Cases below 30,000 in India, 373 deaths in past 24 hrs
Coronavirus LIVE updates: At 29,424, daily Covid-19 cases in India fell below the 30,000-mark today to its lowest count in 125 days. Stay tuned for corona-related news
Coronavirus updates: At 29,424, daily Covid-19 cases in India fell below the 30,000-mark today to its lowest count in 125 days while the deaths from the virus dipped to a 111-day low of 373. The total caseload stands at 31,173,019 and death toll at 414,513. The Centre will brief opposition parties on the Covid-19 situation in the country and strategies being implemented to deal with it today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also participate and would inform the leaders about the policies of the government.
Kerala reported 9,931 new infections, Maharashtra 6,017, followed by Andhra Pradesh (1,628), Tamil Nadu (1,971), Karnataka (1,291), and Delhi (36).
From the northeastern states, Assam reported 1,797 new cases and Manipur 774.
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6,220,207), Kerala (3,170,868), Karnataka (2,885,238), Tamil Nadu (2,537,373), and Andhra Pradesh (1,941,724).
World coronavirus update: Covid-19 is continuing to spread around the world, with 191,686,746 confirmed cases and 4,112,531 deaths across nearly 200 countries recorded since China reported its first cases in December 2019. The US remains the worst-hit country with 35,015,899 cases, followed by India, Brazil, Russia and France.
