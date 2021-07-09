Coronavirus LIVE: India records 34,443 cases, 93 deaths in last 24 hrs

Corona updates: India on Friday recorded a sharp decline in new infections. The country reported 34,443 fresh cases taking the total caseload to 30,708,092, according to Worldometer. The death count increased to 405,527 with 470 new fatalities, the data showed.

Kerala reported 13,772 new infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (3,211), Andhra Pradesh (2,982) and Delhi (93).

From the northeastern states, Assam reported 2,644 new cases and Manipur 839.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6,122,893), Kerala (3,011,694), Karnataka (2,862,338), Tamil Nadu (2,506,848), and Andhra Pradesh (1,911,181).

World update: Covid-19 is continuing to spread around the world, with 186,304,778 confirmed cases and 4,025,755 deaths across nearly 200 countries recorded since China reported its first cases in December 2019. The US remains the worst-hit country with 34,676,093 cases, followed by India, Brazil, France and Russia.

