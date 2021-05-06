- US backs waiving intellectual property rules for Covid-19 vaccines
- Telecom companies, gear makers divided over India's 5G spectrum trials
- Manned missions on the agenda: Space odyssey in reusable rockets
- Indian Navy warships fan out to friendly nations to get oxygen amid Covid
- Corporate India jittery about Q1 amid a relentless second Covid-19 wave
- Parekh brings Infosys back to a position where it is bagging large deals
- China halting flights to India could hurt pharma supplies, say companies
Coronavirus LIVE: India records 412,618 cases in a day; tally past 21 mn
Coronavirus live updates: Among states with a rapid surge in infections, Maharashtra reported 57640 cases, Karnataka 50112 cases, Kerala 41953 cases, UP 31165 cases. Stay tuned for corona-related news
Coronavirus live updates: Breaking all records, India on Thursday reported 412,618 fresh Covid-19 cases. With this, the cumulative caseload has surged past 21 million, Worldometer showed this morning. 3,982 deaths were also reported today, highest yet. The country now has 3.57 million active cases. In the past one month alone, India has added nearly 8,570,000 infections to its tally.
Maharashtra reported 57,640 new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases and 920 deaths, followed by Karnataka (50,112), Kerala (41,953), Uttar Pradesh (31,165) Delhi (20,000) in the past 24 hours.
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (4,880,542), Kerala (1,743,932), Karnataka (1,741,046), Uttar Pradesh (1,399,348), and Tamil Nadu (1,272,602).
World coronavirus update: Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe with 155,813,366 infected by the deadly contagion. While 133,972,734 have recovered, 3,254,883 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 33,321,074, followed by India, Brazil, France and Turkey. However, in the past seven days, India has added the highest number of fresh cases at 2,669,597, followed by the Brazil (414,271) and US (346,224).
