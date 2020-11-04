Coronavirus LIVE: India cases at 8,312,947; Delhi tally past 400,000 mark

update: India has reported 43,659 fresh Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The total caseload now stands at 8,312,947. The country's death toll has mounted to 123,579. Delhi recorded its highest single-day spike of 6,725 new cases and its total count of cases crossed the 400,000 mark. Kerala's tally is inching towards 450,000 with 6,862 fresh cases being detected. The Union said that Kerala, Delhi, West Bengal and Manipur had shown an increase in the number of infections between October 3 and November 3. During the same period, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh were the top states which registered a decline in the number of active Covid-19 cases.

update: Cadila Healthcare (Zydus Cadila) said it had completed enrolment and dosing of 1,000 volunteers in Phase-II clinical trials of its potential Covid-19 vaccine, ZyCoV-D, and it planned to submit the data to the DCGI this month.

World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 47,807,240. While 34,312,643 have recovered, 1,218,982 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 9,684,892 cases, and 238,542 have died from the disease there. It is followed by India, which has 8,312,947 cases, Brazil (5,567,126) and Russia (1,673,686).

