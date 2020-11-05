Coronavirus LIVE: India cases at 8,363,412; US records 101,775 in a day

-
Coronavirus update: India has reported 50,465 fresh Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The total caseload now stands at 8,363,412. The country's death toll has mounted to 124,354. Delhi recorded its highest single-day spike of 6,842 new coronavirus cases and its total count of cases hit 409,000. Kerala's tally now stands at 448,000 with 8,516 fresh cases being detected.
Coronavirus vaccine update: A safe and effective vaccine against novel coronavirus may be available in India by January 2021 if approvals from regulatory bodies are in place in time, says Adar Poonawalla, chief executive officer (CEO), Serum Institute of India. SII has joined hands with AstraZeneca to produce the coronavirus vaccine for low-and-middle income countries, developed by University of Oxford.
World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 48,387,339. While 34,633,159 have recovered, 1,229,542 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 9,794,741 cases, and 239,780 have died from the disease there. It is followed by India, which has 8,363,412 cases, Brazil (5,590,941) and Russia (1,693,454).
