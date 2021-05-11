- Indian markets ignoring Covid-19 impact, set for correction: Top stock fund
- Coronavirus LIVE: India sees decline in daily cases with 329,517 infections
- Near-resolution assets may not go to bad bank amid Covid-19 pandemic
- Finance ministry asks CBDT to penalise hospitals fleecing Covid-19 patients
- Notify Covid-19 vaccines as zero-rated supply under GST, say experts
- Huawei Technologies seeks reboot after losing out on 5G spectrum trials
- Growing protectionism to make FTA with European Union tough, say experts
- IDBI Bank: A dilemma of 'parallel sales' in the Indian financial sector
Coronavirus live updates: Karnataka pushed Maharashtra to 2nd spot in daily cases. WHO says globally seeing plateau in Covid-19 cases but still 'unacceptably high'. Stay tuned for corona-related news
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Coronavirus live updates: India continues to witness decline in the number of daily Covid-19 cases. On Tuesday, the country recorded 329,517 infections, taking its tally to almost 23 million, Wordometer showed this morning. 3,879 people sucumbed to the deadly virus and with this, the death toll has crossed the 250,000-mark. On a positive note, more than 19 million patients have recovered.
Maharashtra reported 37,236 new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases and 920 deaths, followed by Karnataka (39,305), Kerala (27,487), Uttar Pradesh (23,333), Tamil Nadu (28,978), West Bengal (19,445), Delhi (12,651) in the past 24 hours.
The six most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (5,138,973), Karnataka (1,973,683), Kerala (1,900,060), Uttar Pradesh (1,503,490), Tamil Nadu (1,409,237), Delhi (1,323,567), and Andhra Pradesh (1,302,589,).
World coronavirus update: Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe with 159,593,605 infected by the deadly contagion. While 138,204,984 have recovered, 3,317,342 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 33,515,032, followed by India, Brazil, France and Turkey. However, in the past seven days, India has added the highest number of fresh cases at 2,742,695, followed by the Brazil (429,880) and US (293,144).
