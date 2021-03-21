Coronavirus LIVE: Over 43.6 mn vaccine doses administered in India so far
Coronavirus LIVE: Total number of Covid-19 cases in India has reached 11,598,710. Stay tuned for coronavirus LIVE updates
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (2,422,021), Kerala (1,098,291), Karnataka (965,102), Andhra Pradesh (892,740), and Tamil Nadu (863,363).
World coronavirus update: Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe with 123,420,458 infected by the deadly contagion. While 99,406,614 have recovered, 2,721,391 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 30,480,110, followed by Brazil, India, Russia and the United Kingdom. However, it terms of the total number of active cases, US tops the charts, followed by France, Brazil, Belgium and UK.
