Coronavirus LIVE: Maharashtra sees 10216 new cases; India tally at 11191864

live updates: With a daily increase of 18,292 in total cases, India’s tally of cases has risen to 11,191,864. Death toll has reached 157,693, with 109 fatalities in a day. India's count of active cases has surged to 181,997. The country continues to be second-most-affected globally, and ranks 13th among worst-hit nations by active cases.

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 9,000 new cases. The state has added nearly 80,000 cases in the past 10 days.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (2,198,399), Kerala (1,072,437), Karnataka (953,813), Andhra Pradesh (890,441), and Tamil Nadu (853,992).

World update: Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe with 116,659,203 infected by the deadly contagion. While 92,272,972 have recovered, 2,591,291 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 29,593,161, followed by India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom. However, it terms of the total number of active cases, US tops the charts, followed by France, UK, Brazil and Belgium.