- Microsoft board probed Gates in 2000 for relationship with employee: Report
- Shahid Jameel quits as chairman of govt's Covid genome surveillance project
- Boardroom bonanza: Dividend payout up 9% as India Inc sees recovery
- Crypto exchanges draw attention of regulators over brand promotions
- Cairn arbitration award case: Govt gears up to stop Air India asset seizure
- Scheme for IT hardware: PLI pledges miss govt's ambitious target
- Explained: How the Chinese landed a rover on Mars in first attempt
- BJP's Bengal debacle may have saved the day for Shivraj Singh Chouhan
- People not dying of Covid-19 but lack of basic treatment: Srinivas B V
- Scientists agree Covid is airborne, want overhaul of ventilation systems
Coronavirus LIVE: India logs 281,860 new cases; Maharashtra sees 974 deaths
Coronavirus live updates: India recorded 281,860 fresh Covid-19 infections today, taking the caseload tally to 24,964,925. Stay tuned for corona-related news
Topics
Coronavirus | World Health Organization | Coronavirus Vaccine
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Health workers interact with the relatives of a COVID-19 patient for admission, at a state government run hospital in Kolkata (Photo: PTI)
Coronavirus live updates: India on Monday witnessed a steep decline in the number of fresh Covid-19 cases with 281,860 infections. This is the first time, India has recorded new cases below 300,000 since April 21. The total caseload stands at 24,964,925, Wordometer showed this morning. Deaths from the virus surged by 4,092 to hit 274,411 in total. While Maharashtra recorded its second highest daily deaths at 974, four other states reported their biggest tolls so far. These were Tamil Nadu (311 deaths), Bengal (147), Himachal Pradesh (70) and Puducherry (32).
Maharashtra reported 34,389 new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases, followed by Kerala (29,704), Karnataka (31,531), Tamil Nadu (33,181), Andhra Pradesh (24,171), West Bengal (19,117), Uttar Pradesh (15,747) and Delhi (6,456 ) in the past 24 hours.
The six most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (5,378,452), Karnataka (2,203,462), Kerala (2,147,967), Uttar Pradesh (1,609,140), Tamil Nadu (1,598,216), and Delhi (1,380,981).
World coronavirus update: Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe with 163,701,233 infected by the deadly contagion. While 143,311,567 have recovered, 3,392,802 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 33,713,438, followed by India, Brazil, France and Turkey. However, in the past seven days, India has added the highest number of fresh cases at 2,387,154, followed by the Brazil (439,985) and US (231,419).
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh